The Australian outback can be an unforgiving place, especially when you’ve got amnesia.

On Thursday, HBO Max debuted the trailer for the new series “The Tourist”, starring Jamie Dornan as a Brit travelling the outback when he’s chased and run off the road by a huge tank truck.

After crashing his car, Dornan’s character wake up in hospital, only he can’t remember who he is or what he’s involved in.

Photo: Ian Routledge/Two Brothers Pictures

On the run from a merciless figure from his past, Dornan attempts to piece everything back together while surviving the harsh Australian wilderness.

The series also stars Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin and more.

“The Tourist” premieres March 3.