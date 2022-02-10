Fran Drescher is blowing the dust off of her old “The Nanny” wardrobe.

The actress gave fans a look at her iconic ’90s fashion with a new TikTok on the official “Nanny” account.

She captioned the video: “What I’d wear as Fran Fine ❤️.”

Drescher goes through her stylish catalogue of clothing, from a cheetah print jacket to a plaid vest, all while the theme song for the show plays over the montage.

The original TV show ran for six seasons from 1993-1999 and also starred Charles Shaughnessy. It followed the adventures of a recently fired saleswoman as she found new employment as the nanny for the children of a rich English widower.

The video was also posted to the official Instagram account as part of an effort to promote the show, which is now available for streaming on HBO Max.