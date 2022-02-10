Sterling K. Brown promises that “This Is Us” will stick the landing for its series ending.

The actor appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” to talk about the beloved series ending after six years and six seasons. He mentioned there was a lot of pressure to get the ending right for the show.

“I’m going to miss it. We are going to miss telling the story of the Pearson family,” said Brown. “The good thing that I feel about the show is that Fogelman always wanted to do six seasons. So he had a beginning, middle and end that he wanted to see this thing through.”

READ MORE: Sterling K. Brown Teases Emotional ‘This Is Us’ Finale: ‘When It Gets To The End, There Will Be No Acting’

In fact, he couldn’t help drawing comparisons to other hit television shows that had controversial endings in recent years.

“So we are not going to go in perpetuity and hopefully we will finish stronger, I hesitate to say this because I love the show, but we will finish stronger than ‘Game Of Thrones’,” the actor added.

The 45-year-old did admit that while the show was ending, it might not be forever.

Barrymore asked whether a spin-off in the future was possible and Brown admitted he was open to the idea.

READ MORE: Chrissy Metz Used Her Past Marriage For Inspiration While Co-Writing ‘This Is Us’ Episode

“There is always a possibility. There is always a possibility. This is the end of this show, right? But you look at things like ‘Cheers,’ which had another great ending by the way, and then ‘Frasier’ had twelve seasons after that,” he said. “You can never say never in this business and so I’ll never say never but I know the show is coming to an end. In terms of it has any off-shoots, we shall see.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Global.