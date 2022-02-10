Caitlyn Jenner is sharing details about stepdaughter Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson.

While on “Captial Breakfast With Roman Kemp”, Jenner shared that she hasn’t had the chance to meet the “Saturday Night Live” star.

“She does seem very happy. I’ve talked a little bit about it with my family. I have to be very quiet,” Jenner said.

However, dinner plans between Kardashian, Davidson and Jenner are in the works.

“But I was talking to her the other day and I said, ‘You know, I haven’t even met him yet. He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at.’ And she goes, ‘Oh my god, you’ll love him. We have to go to dinner.’ So anyway, that’s going to happen here pretty soon,” Jenner added.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Divorce Came About After She Chose To Prioritize Herself In Her 40s: ‘I Think It’s Okay To Choose You’

Jenner said all she wants is to see Kardashian “happy.”

“I mean, she’s smart, articulate, highly motivated, runs a big house, raises kids, builds a billion-dollar business,” Jenner gushed, adding on top of everything she is getting a law degree.

Davidson has met mom Kris Jenner and a few other family members so far, recently telling people he is “very happy” in the relationship.

Jenner also spoke about her daughter Kylie Jenner welcoming grandchild number 19.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby Number 2, Shares First Photo With Fans

Joking that she couldn’t say too much, she confirmed Kylie and Travis Scott’s second child is a boy but they don’t yet “don’t have a name.”

“It’s a lot of secrets in my family,” she said. “I have to be very, very careful. Kylie, she did a great job. I have to watch out when I talk about that.”