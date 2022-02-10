Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall is presented with flowers at the end of her visit to Nourish Hub

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has expressed her pleasure in one day being Queen Consort.

As Queen Elizabeth marked the start of her Platinum Jubliee, she used the moment to share her “sincere wish” that when the “time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

For the first time in public, Camilla spoke with those a UKHarvest’s Nourish Hub about the honour.

“How do you feel? Because people want to know,” a man named DJ said as per Hello!

The Duchess replied, “I feel very honoured, very honoured and very touched.”

Breaking: The Duchess of Cornwall has told diners at community food centre ⁦@thenourishhub⁩ she feels “Very, very honoured” and “very touched” by the Queen’s message backing her as future Queen Consort: pic.twitter.com/kSipjLPFrr — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 10, 2022

Camilla spent more time at the community kitchen learning how it works to overcome loneliness including cooking a meal with Yemen refugee Aiman Al-Ruwishan.

Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall speaks with members of staff as she attends the opening of the charity and community Kitchen “Nourish Hub”, created to fight against social isolation and loneliness. Photo: GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday, Prince Charles shared his own message where he thanked his mother for showing her support for Camilla.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout,” he wrote.