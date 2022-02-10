Coachella’s lineup might be looking different this year if Kanye West doesn’t get his way.

Ye (West), Travis Scott and Billie Eilish are all planned to be performing but after Eilish appeared to throw shade at Scott, West wants an apology.

The “bad guy” singer recently stopped her Atlanta concert to help get a fan an inhaler after they were having a medical emergency. After directing medical staff to help the concert goer, Eilish appeared to reference Scott’s Astroworld Festival tragedy.

“I wait for people to be OK before I keep going,” Eilish told the crowd, however never named anyone.

Last November, 10 people were killed when fans rushed towards the stage. Scott continued to perform, even calling Drake on stage. Both artists claim they were not aware of what was happening in the audience.

West took to Instagram on Thursday to ask Eilish to apologize.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM,” West wrote.

Eilish commented on his post, adding, “literally never said a thing about travis, was just helping a fan.”

West has yet to reply back.