“Death On The Nile” is ramping up to be a blockbuster success but it won’t be shown in Lebanon or Kuwait.

The film, which stars Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Kenneth Branagh and more, has been banned from the two countries due to Gal Gadot’s involvement with the movie.

Before becoming an actress and model, Gadot served her mandatory two years in the Israeli military. With Gadot’s connecting to IDF, the countries won’t show any of Gadot’s films due to frequently being a war with Israel.

Gadot’s “Wonder Woman” films were all blocked, even with Qatar following suit in 2017.

According to Deadline, “Death On The Nile” will show in other Middle Eastern and Arab Gulf countries but no requests were made by Lebanon or Kuwait.

Gadot has been outspoken about her support for her country and had to disable Twitter comments in 2021 when she tweeted about the Israel- Hamas conflict.

Notably, “Death On The Nile” is one of the last films Armie Hammer is in after his sexual assault claims as filming had already taken place. There was speculation if he would be cut from the film but he appears in the trailer and is named in the credits.

“Death On The Nile” will open in Canadian theatres on Feb. 11.