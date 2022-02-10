New mom Katy Perry understands how “real” mom guilt can be.

The “Fireworks” singer spoke to Audacy about balancing her Las Vegas Residency with parenting Daisy, 1, with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“All of my friends that are my peers in the music world, I’m a ‘mom pusher… don’t just be career-focused for the rest of your life. This is a beautiful gift. It just opens and expands your heart in such incredible ways when you have your own children,’” Perry said of the joys of becoming a mom.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Explains Why Her Wedding Keeps Getting Delayed, Compares Orlando Bloom To A ‘Wild Stallion’

But she acknowledged that on top of that joy is mom guilt “for everyone. It’s a real thing that moms talk about all the time, especially working moms and matriarchs.”

Luckily, Perry has realized that in order to be the best parent she can be, it also means feeding her own soul.

“I think if everyone’s happy, if I’m happy, then she’s happy, and if she’s happy, I’m happy,” Perry added.

READ MORE: Luke Bryan Jokes Katy Perry Is Jealous Of His Bromance With Orlando Bloom

Perry also gushed over Bloom and how they balance both their busy schedules with Daisy.

“I have a great partner that is such a wonderful help. And when I’m not working, I’m just in 24/7 mom-zone,” Perry said. “And when Orlando’s in between films, he’s there pulling the weight. We’re just a great team.”