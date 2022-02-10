Click to share this via email

“Reno 911″‘s best and brightest are back.

The first official trailer for “Reno 911! Defunded” debuted as the crew face “their biggest challenge yet.”

As they have no budget, the group gets creative in raising funds including sexy poses on TikTok.

Jamie Lee Curtis also joins in a version of a police uniform complete with short shorts and an eye patch.

In the clip she tries to push her luck with a full breast examination.

“Reno 911! Defunded” returns to Roku’s streaming service on Feb. 25.