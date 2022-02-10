Click to share this via email

Eminem is feeling the nerves ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper will take to the stage alongside Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg for the first all hip-hop show.

“I’m gonna tell you it’s f**king nerve-wracking,” Eminem told SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning”. “To me, it’s like there’s nothing more final than live TV.”

“If you f**k up, your f**k up is there forever.”

Ahead of rehearsals when Dr. Dre first asked him to join, Eminem said he was trying to “envision what Dre might do.”

“I was thinking yeah that’s dope all of us are gonna rap together,” he continued, sounding impressed. “But I didn’t expect the production to be like this.”

Sway Calloway hosts SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” on Shade 45 weekdays at 8:00 am ET. Eminem’s full interview will air on Feb. 11.

Super Bowl LVI will take place on Feb. 13.