Anderson Cooper had some big news on Thursday.

During his CNN broadcast, Cooper revealed the birth of his second child, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Copper.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper Down Tequila Shots In Honour Of Betty White

Congratulations @andersoncooper! Sebastian is lucky to have you as a dad! pic.twitter.com/uJOwD6XG9o — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 11, 2022

“I wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news,” Cooper said.

“These are the pictures I showed of Wyatt then, taken just days after he was born. This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old. He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it’s because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him,” he continued, showing sweet photos of his newborn.

“This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

He also shared that his “best friend and former partner” Benjamin Maisani is adopting son, Wyatt, as they continue to co-parent him.

“Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa.’ We’re a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, who’s last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well,” Cooper said.

Cooper welcomed Wyatt in April 2020 via surrogate.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Explains Why He’s Never Had A Romantic Relationship With Anderson Cooper

After thanking the doctors and his surrogate, Cooper shared he will be taking some time off to spend with his boys.

“He’s doing great and he’s just so adorable, he’s got a lot more hair than Wyatt had when he was born, and he’s just incredible,” he later told John Berman. “Wyatt is thrilled.”

Cooper previously opened up about co-parenting with Maisani.

“It’s probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is. We’re exes, but we’re family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents,” he told People.

“There’s the usual bickering that any two people have when there’s a kid involved, like what time should he go to swimming class, or should he wear the overalls, or whatever,” he added. “But all silly, minor things. We get along great.”

Congratulatory messages quickly poured in on social media, including Kelly Ripa who shared the entire broadcast on her Instagram Stories.

@kellyripa/Instagram

Some very joyful news tonight: @andersoncooper announces he is a father again. Welcome to baby Sebastian Luke! — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 11, 2022