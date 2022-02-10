Nicole Kidman is up for another Oscar but her daughters aren’t fazed.

The actress is nominated for her work in “Being The Ricardos” but told “The View” that daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11, who she shares with Keith Urban, didn’t have the reaction she did.

“I get a FaceTime call and my kids are like, ‘Your phone’s going off, someone’s FaceTiming you, Mom,'” Kidman said. “And I pick it up and they go, ‘You’ve just been nominated for an Oscar.'”

READ MORE: Keith Urban Has The Sweetest Message For Nicole Kidman After Oscar Nomination

Kidman said she started to cry because “there was so much emotion attached to it that I didn’t realize I was carrying.”

But the girls had other things on their mind.

“My kids are looking at me like, ‘Wow, congrats, Mom. Anyway, we’re gonna be late, we gotta get going,'” she added.

READ MORE: Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman & More Stars React To 2022 Oscar Nominations

According to Kidman, taking the part of Lucille Ball was a family decision.

“They’re always a part of every decision, because, obviously, the family has to come and has to support,” she said. “I’m asking for them to let me go and do it and take time away from them. It was a group decision.”

Kidman is also mom to Isabella, 29, and Connor, 27, who she adopted with ex-Tom Cruise.