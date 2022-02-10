Click to share this via email

Raven is back!

The season five trailer for the “That’s So Raven” spin-off “Raven’s Home” dropped on Thursday.

With Raven-Symoné back in San Francisco, she reunites with Alana Rivera (played by Adrienne Bailon-Houghton) who is now principal of Bayside High.

But the spin is, Raven’s son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) is now going to the school.

“Haven’t seen you since high school,” Alana says in the clip.

Raven quips back, “And yet, it still feels too soon.”

This marks the first time Raven and Bailon-Houghton have acted together since “Cheetah Girls”.

“We did the first ‘Cheetah Girls’ movie when I was 19, and now I’m 38, so we’ve stayed friends for almost 20 years. We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students…and now we’re playing the parents. It’s so bizarre,” Bailon-Houghton told TVLine.

“Raven’s Home” season five premieres March 11 on the Disney Channel.