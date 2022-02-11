Adele discusses engagement, babies, and more as she chats to Graham Norton on the latest episode of his show.

The host was quick to ask Adele whether congratulations were in order after fans noticed she was wearing a massive Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring on her left hand at Tuesday’s Brit Awards.

Adele, who is dating sports agent Rich Paul, replies, “If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

Adele’s ring at Brit Awards. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

She goes on to talk about wanting a baby sister or brother for her 9-year-old son Angelo as she explains what happened in Las Vegas after she recently had to postpone her residency at the very last minute.

Adele shares, “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-a***d show and I can’t do that.

“People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.

“We are now working our a***s off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready. The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time.

“It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!” she adds, hinting that she and Paul are planning to have a child together in the near future.

Adele on “The Graham Norton Show”. Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Norton then asks if she will vanish again after Vegas, and if so, for how long, to which Adele responds, “I definitely will but I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy.

“I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting switching on and off. I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won’t be in complete hiding.

“It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”

Adele, who was married to Simon Konecki from 2018-2021, was among the big winners at this week’s Brits, nabbing the artist, song and album of the year awards.

She gushes: “I am very happy, really chuffed. In my speech I wanted to acknowledge other people and my son who is old enough now.

“I don’t share too much of him, but they are my little soulmates – Angelo and Simon. Our family is separated but we’re nailing it and doing a really, really good job.”

This episode of “The Graham Norton Show” airs Saturday, February 19 at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on BBC First in Canada.