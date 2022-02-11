Joe Exotic is having his voice heard.

On Thursday’s “Nightline” the former exotic-animal park operator gave his first interview from jail since being resentenced to 21 years in prison on a murder-for-hire conviction.

“I’m losing weight real bad and the sores in my mouth are unbearable to live with all the time. But you know, in the three and a half years that I’ve been in custody, I’ve been taken to the hospital 43 times,” he said of his health. “I have little to no immune system and then they have to give me blood infusions every four weeks. Juju, I don’t see me walking out of here alive.”

Talking about his experience in prison, Joe added, “You have no windows. It’s just a concrete room with no enrichment. No TV, no radio, no nothing. You cannot in America put a monkey in a cage, according to the Animal Welfare Act, and treat them like this.”

As for the TV documentary that’s made him globally famous, Joe admitted, “I have seen nothing,” but he did credit the show’s popularity to himself.

“I have received and answered back over 11,000 letters. I get letters from eight-year-old kids to 95-year-old grandmas, and every letter says it’s because I was unapologetic, I stood up for what I believed in and because I’m not ashamed of who I am. And that is why ‘Tiger King 1’ was such a hit and ‘Tiger King 2’ turned out to be a flop,” he said.

The only problem for Joe amid all the success, he said, has been watching other people make money off the story.

“Get on the internet and Google ‘Joe Exotic’ and hit the shop button and look. Everybody in the world is making money off of me but me,” he said.

As to what he would say now to Carole Baskin, whom he was convicted of trying to have murdered, Joe remarked, “What would I say? I am in prison and she can’t leave me alone. So what would I like to say? Carole, go find another reason to live other than Joe Exotic. Because enough is enough.”

He added to his fans, “All I can say to them is, keep believing in me. I’m not going to let you down. I love each and every one of you people.”