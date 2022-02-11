Wendy Williams has reportedly been denied access to millions of dollars of her own money.

The host, who has taken a break from her show due to ongoing health issues, was said to have claimed in a letter obtained by People that Wells Fargo has “denied [her] any access, whether online or otherwise, to her financial accounts, assets, and statements” for more than two weeks.

The letter, which was sent Feb. 4, stated that the financial services company had “several million dollars” of Williams’ funds that they had frozen after Williams’ former financial advisor Lori Schiller claimed the star “was of unsound mind.”

The bank said in the docs that they had “strong reason to believe” that Williams was “the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” without going into further details.

They stated they’d reached the conclusion to freeze the account based on “reports of the financial advisor, who has recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams’] own expressed apprehensions,” adding they relied on reports from “other independent third parties who know [Williams] well and share these concerns.”

Williams explained in the docs that she fired Schiller as “her financial advisor due to Schiller’s malfeasance in relation to her accounts and Schiller’s improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship.”

She added that Wells Fargo “continues to rely on Schiller’s advisement as support for its decision to deny [Williams] access to her financial assets and statements,” insisting they “impeded and unlawfully prevented” her access to her finances.

Williams is now asking the court to take action to prevent the bank from “interfering with her right to access her financial assets and statements.”

The host said if she continues to be locked out of the account, she “will be in default of several bill payments, including her mortgages, her marital settlement payment, and employee payroll” and will “continue to suffer imminent and irreparable harm.”

The bank’s attorney David H. Pikus has reportedly since told New York County Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth that they have “filed a petition… for the appointment of a guardian of the property of [Williams],” again referring to Williams as “incapacitated” and “the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

Pikus asked that the court keep the case “under seal” to “preserve the confidential nature” of Williams’ personal information.

Williams’ attorney responded, “Despite [Wells Fargo]’s assertion that its suspicions are genuine, their decision to deny [Williams] access to her financial assets for weeks without providing her or her counsel with adequate explanation or evidence to support its decision, and their decision to wait until [Williams] filed an emergency petition for a preliminary injunction before pursuing, or notifying [Williams] that it had pursued, a guardianship proceeding gives pause for concern about [Wells Fargo]’s intentions.”

People also claims that Williams’ attorney had “reiterated the request that the bank be prohibited from continuing to freeze her funds until ‘a hearing be scheduled in an effort to resolve this matter as equitably and efficiently as possible for the benefit of both parties.'”

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo told the publication, “We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do.”

