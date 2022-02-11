Arnold Schwarzenegger loves being a grandpa.

On Thursday night, the actor and former California governor was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, where the host congratulated him on daughter Katherine expecting another child with husband Chris Pratt.

“It’s on the way, and I’ll tell you one thing, that it is the easiest thing to be a grandfather,” Schwarzenegger said. “They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. I play with the dog. And after two hours, they leave.”

He also said of Pratt, “He’s a fantastic guy. A great son-in-law. I love my daughter. Katherine is so wonderful and I’m so proud of her.”

Schwarzenegger also talked about his friendship with “Junior” co-star Danny DeVito and how they like to prank each other.

The actor remembered one case in particular, during a shoot, when DeVito invited him over for some Italian cooking followed by cigars.

But then, when he went back to the set, Schwarzenegger realized, “I forgot my lines.”

As it turned out, DeVito had put some marijuana in the front of the cigar, which got him high right before work.

When Schwarzenegger tried to pull the same prank on DeVito, it didn’t quite work out.

“He has a nose for marijuana,” Schwarzenegger said.