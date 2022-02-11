The trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s new movie “Father Stu” has been released.

The actor plays the titular character Stuart Long in the moving flick, which also stars Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz.

The recently released teaser for the inspiring true story follows Wahlberg’s boxer-turned-priest on his journey from self-destruction to redemption.

Stu survives a horrific motorcycle accident, only to later find out he’s suffering from a progressive muscle disorder.

Wahlberg said, introducing the teaser clip: “I found his story to be so inspiring, I knew I had to find a way to bring it to the big screen.”

The star previously spoke to Jimmy Fallon about transforming into the former athlete: “I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories.”

He added, “It’s such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out, you just don’t eat, and exercise.

“And this, even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun.”

“Father Stu” hits theatres on Good Friday on April 15.