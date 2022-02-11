“Jeopardy!” viewers aren’t fans of change.

Mayim Bialik may have been praised by most for her hosting efforts after the death of Alex Trebek in November 2020.

However, fans have recently noticed that she’s been making slight changes to the show.

READ MORE: Mayim Bialik Jokingly Says She Felt The ‘Stupidest’ While Sitting In The ‘Jeopardy!’ Writer’s Room

Social media users pointed out that Bialik had been referring to the opening round of the game as “Single Jeopardy!” when it’s always just been called “Jeopardy!”

Bialik has been doing this in both the regular game show and the National College Championship, Yahoo! reported.

READ MORE: Mayim Bialik Admits It ‘Hurts’ To Be Labelled An Anti-Vaxxer: ‘Did You Not Read The Article?’

See some of the online reaction below.

However, poking fun at the whole thing, one person posted:

Another insisted: