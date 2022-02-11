“Jeopardy!” viewers aren’t fans of change.

Mayim Bialik may have been praised by most for her hosting efforts after the death of Alex Trebek in November 2020.

However, fans have recently noticed that she’s been making slight changes to the show.

Social media users pointed out that Bialik had been referring to the opening round of the game as “Single Jeopardy!” when it’s always just been called “Jeopardy!”

Bialik has been doing this in both the regular game show and the National College Championship, Yahoo! reported.

See some of the online reaction below.

There's no reason hearing Mayim say "Single Jeopardy" should annoy me as much as it does but it makes me irrationally annoyed. — BuzzerBlog (@buzzerblog) February 4, 2022

And here I was thinking it was just my wife & I that didn't like the phrase "Single Jeopardy." — WE0209 (@Pro_Nuke) February 11, 2022

I agree! I wish she would stop saying "single Jeopardy" It has always been the Jeopardy round, and it is making me crazy — Debbie Rapoza (@bingobabe9) February 11, 2022

Imma really need @Jeopardy to bring back Ken Jennings because my ears start to bleed every time Mayim calls it ~single jeopardy~ 😑 — Nicole (@nikkithekid) February 11, 2022

Please stop her from saying SINGLE jeopardy.. how stupid!! — Shelley Kirk (@sjkirk63) February 11, 2022

@missmayim #Jeopardy there is no need to change or fix something that's not broken… lose the Single Jeopardy talk… — Mr Spock (@Star_Fleet_HQ) February 11, 2022

@Jeopardy PLEASE TELL HER TO STOP CALLING IT ‘SINGLE JEOPARDY’ WTF!!!!!!! — e.d3 (@EDthree) February 11, 2022

Is anyone watching? @SonyPictures @ViacomCBS @Jeopardy @FOXTV Anyone? You are great @missmayim but it’s the jeopardy round! Single jeopardy is not a thing! And They are answers not clues! #Jeopardy is the game of “answers and questions!” You too @KenJennings — Steve Wright 🐾 (@stevewright1315) February 11, 2022

However, poking fun at the whole thing, one person posted:

I'm going to exclusively refer to the first round of #Jeopardy as 'Single Jeopardy!' from now on simply because it seems to bother a whole lot of weirdos. In fact, the second round is now 'Double Single Jeopardy!' and it's followed by 'Final Single Jeopardy!'. — IWC Panel Member (@ElDandyJason) February 7, 2022

Another insisted: