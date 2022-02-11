When it comes to awards snubs, Josh Brolin has Denis Villeneuve’s back.

Earlier this week, the nominees for the 2022 Academy Awards were announced, and “Dune” got plenty of love, earning 10 nominations, including for Best Picture.

But left out of the running was Villeneuve in the Best Director race, and in a video on Twitter, Brolin expressed his confusion at the oversight.

Josh Brolin comments on Denis Villeneuve not getting a Best Director nomination for #Dune | #Oscars #OscarNoms https://t.co/uWyuPToO8L pic.twitter.com/d634OA4ikK — Secrets of Dune | Ralí (@SecretsOfDune) February 10, 2022

“Hey, I just want to say congratulations to legendary Warner Bros., everybody who got nominated for ‘Dune’: editing, cinematography, score, music, writing, pretty much everything,” the actor said. “And the unbelievable, almost numbing, flummoxing, I feel, for Denis Villeneuve not being nominated for Best Director. It’s just one of those things where you go, ‘Huh? What?!’”

Brolin continued, “I don’t know how you get 10 nominations and then the guy who has done the impossible with that book doesn’t get nominated. It makes you realize that it’s all amazing and then it’s all f**king totally dumb. So congratulations for the amazing accomplishments that these incredibly talented people have been acknowledged for, because it’s all really, really dumb.”

Nominated in the Best Director category this year are Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza”, Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast”, Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog”, Ryusuke Hamaguchi for “Drive My Car” and Steven Spielberg for “West Side Story”.