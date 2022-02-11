Click to share this via email

Tom Holland is finding out which celebs are sitting down or standing up.

This week, the “Uncharted” star appeared on BBC Radio 1 with host Greg James, who had him play a game of “Sit Down, Stand Up”.

The concept of the game is simple: The players call someone on the phone and guess whether they’re sitting or standing when they pick up.

Having some fun with his first call, Holland phoned up British rapper Stormzy.

“What have you been up to?” the actor asked, to which Stormzy laughed, “I’m sitting down, mate.”

Holland followed it up by attempting to call Andrew Garfield, who didn’t answer, so he called Timothée Chalamet instead, but he doesn’t answer either.

“No, he’s at work,” Holland said, disappointed.

James then attempted to call Greta Thunberg, who let the phone ring for a while.

“Wow, we’re not very popular, are we?” Holland joked. “We’ve learned that we’re both a couple of losers and no one wants to talk to us.”

But then, amazingly, Thunberg actually picked up, revealing that she was standing up at that moment.

“This is exactly the kind of content I want to contribute with,” the climate activist joked.

Holland then tried calling Chalamet again, and the actor finally answered the call, revealing that he was sitting down.

After a bit of chit chat, Holland let Chalamet know that they’re both in London and invited him out to grab a bite.

“Let’s do it, brother!” Chalamet said.