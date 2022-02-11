Click to share this via email

Julia Roberts had a special 31st-birthday message for her niece Emma Roberts on Thursday.

The actress shared a cute slo-mo clip on Instagram of the pair blowing party horns while wearing party hats.

Julia gushed over her “magical” niece in the caption, adding: “Oh how I love you.”

Emma reposted the video to her Instagram Story, writing: “LOVE YOU!!!!”

She recently spoke about whether she’s ever felt the pressure to live up to her aunt’s career in an interview with Tatler.

Emma shared: “I never aspired to be her. I love her so much, I love her work, but I’m just doing my own thing.”

She said some of her happiest childhood memories were visiting her aunt on the sets of “Erin Brockovich” and “America’s Sweethearts”, in which she starred as an extra.

“I’d write the wardrobe tags and organize the makeup brushes and watch how they did their continuity books. I would ask questions without a filter. This industry really is ‘learn as you go.’”