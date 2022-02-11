Click to share this via email

Thirst tweets can get intense.

In a new video for BuzzFeed, “Marry Me” stars Jennifer Lopez and Maluma read some thirst tweets about themselves, and things got very awkward very fast.

The first few tweets weren’t so bad.

“I really need to figure out Jennifer Lopez’s secret to eternal youth,” read one tweet. “She is soooo gorgeous.”

Lopez said, “Thank you, that’s very sweet. That’s not so thirsty, that’s nice.”

Soon enough, though, the tweets got a lot more intense, with Lopez reading one that said, “jlo could strangle me with that Versace dress and I’d be fine with it.”

“He’s into different kinds of things than I’m into, but okay,” Lopez said.

When another tweet got even more elaborately sexual, the actress joked, “People have too much time on their hands.”

She added, “This is sick,” after another tweet. “This is crazy. I’ve gotta get out of here. I have kids.”