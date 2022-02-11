Click to share this via email

Adele has got some moves.

On Thursday night, the singer was spotted at London’s Heaven nightclub where G-A-Y was hosting its “Porn Idol” event.

Adele upped the ante by jumping up onstage after the stripping contest was over to show off her pole dancing skills.

The audience cheered wildly as Adele showed off her moves on the pole, while “Drag Race” star and event host Cheryl Hole watched in amazement.

Later on Twitter, Cheryl confirmed that Adele had been rooting for her on “Drag Race”.

Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina 💖 pic.twitter.com/GyY8U5sqtQ — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) February 11, 2022