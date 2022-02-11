Blake Shelton likes to poke fun at his wife.

On Friday night, Gwen Stefani will perform at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, and she gave fans a taste with a rehearsal video featuring hilarious audio commentary by Shelton.

READ MORE: Jim Carrey Revisits ‘The Cable Guy’ In New Super Bowl Teaser

“How am I going to get ready for my Super Bowl fest performance?” Shelton jokes. “I’m going to jump around. I’m going to do some jumping jacks. I’m going to spin around a little bit and then I’m going to come back and do some jumping jacks.”

READ MORE: ‘Austin Powers’ Cast Reunite To Save The Planet In Super Bowl Ad, Mike Myers Talks Possibility Of Fourth Film

He continues over footage of Stefani’s practice, “I’m going to spin around a little bit more and I’m going to get on the floor and do some pushups — two pushups.”

The Super Bowl Music Fest, on now through Saturday, will feature performances from Shelton and Stefani, as well as Green Day and Miley Cyrus. Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly performed Thursday night.