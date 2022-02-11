Channing Tatum chats to best friend Jonah Hill about fatherhood, his new movie “Dog”, and more in a new interview for VMan.

Tatum, who shares eight-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, tells Hill of being a single father: “I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I’m a single dad.

“I was doubly afraid. Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as? And then as that journey unfolded, I realized that all I really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do.”

Channing Tatum. Photography: Inez and Vinoodh/V Magazine

He then talks about working with icons such as Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt in his new movie “The Lost City”, revealing he’s also a huge fan of their co-star Daniel Radcliffe.

READ MORE: Channing Tatum Just Spoiled The Ending Of His New Movie ‘Dog’ For A Good Reason

Tatum gushes, “There’s no shocking thing at all to me when you meet Sandra. She’s just exactly who you want her to be – the most wonderful, brilliant sweetheart.

“She produced the film and knows every single thing on the set and how much it cost, kind of person. Brad in this movie is hilarious. If we ever do ‘Jump Street 3’, we have to—I’m telling you, he’s comic gold if you put him with the right character.

“I’ll tell you who’s probably my favourite actor now… Daniel Radcliffe.”

Channing Tatum. Photography: Inez and Vinoodh/V Magazine

READ MORE: Channing Tatum Makes Directorial Debut & Stars In ‘Dog’

The “Magic Mike” star then discusses his upcoming directorial debut “Dog”: “I don’t know if I’ll direct another movie, and I definitely won’t direct another movie with me in it, man, that’s for sure.

“If I’m being really honest, I don’t feel like I directed the movie the way I wanted. It was tough and felt very rushed. I feel like I need a second chance to direct my first film,” he adds of the dog road-trip flick, which is set to be released Feb. 18.