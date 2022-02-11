There could be more Daredevil in the future.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Charlie Cox talked about his big cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and getting to revive his MCU character.

“It was a pretty surreal moment, I’m not going to lie,” Cox said about getting the call from Marvel chief Kevin Feige. “Bear in mind that it’s been a few years. And I was pretty convinced it was over. Kevin said, ‘We’ve got some ideas, but I wanted to make sure that you, in principle, are interested.’ And I was like, ‘I’m very interested.’ And then I didn’t hear from anyone for two months. And I got to the point where I wondered if I dreamt it.”

Getting back into character wasn’t too difficult either, though Cox did admit he had some anxiety over the scene.

“I played the character almost every day for four years. I feel like his essence is deep within me now,” he said. “I didn’t worry too much about it, but I was still pretty nervous on the day, which I haven’t been for a while.”

“Daredevil” originally ran on Netflix for three seasons from 2015 to 2018, along with a slate of other interconnected Marvel shows.

“It’s a big moment, not just for me, but for the character. I felt a real sense of responsibility,” Cox said.. “If that scene works, if it’s cool, if it seems in place, then the sky’s the limit where this could go. And it would be great for me, naturally, but it would be great for Matt. I feel attached to him, even though that sounds a bit strange.”

While Cox worried that audiences might not take the scene well, director Jon Watts actually adjusted the scene to account for fans’ big reaction.

“Jon said, ‘I have built in this moment where we reveal you, and no one speaks for a few beats because the audience will have a big reaction,” Cox recalled. “I was a bit embarrassed, like, ‘Are you sure?’ I was going with the flow, but thinking, ‘I hope it’s not a letdown.’ But I got a lot of texts from friends who were at the premiere or saw it opening weekend, who told me there was a cool vocal reaction when that scene came on. It’s a strange feeling, but I am so grateful.”

On Friday, TV Line reported that “Daredevil” and the other Marvel series on Netflix appear to be leaving the service next month, which some have taken as further proof that Disney might be bringing characters like Daredevil, Jessica Jones and more closer to the fold.

As for whether the “No Way Home” cameo is a sign Daredevil might have a bigger future in the MCU going forward, Cox is unsure, but hopeful.

“Look, I don’t have any idea what anyone’s plans are at this stage, but I presume there’s more for us to do,” Cox said, teasing, “I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he’s such an incredible actor. We have to start every conversation with, ‘What do you know?’ because you have to be careful. It’s really exciting.”