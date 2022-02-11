Annette Bening and Warren Beatty keep it low-key for Valentine’s Day after almost 30 years of marriage.

Bening, who has been busy promoting her new movie “Death on the Nile”, chatted to Kelly Clarkson on her show Thursday, admitting she and her other half have been through “a lot of life” together three decades on.

She told Clarkson of Valentine’s, “It’s pretty no-pressure… Valentine’s is pretty low-key. He will generally make me like a little Valentine with just a little red felt pen and make a little heart. He’s very economical in his message.”

READ MORE: Kenneth Branagh Hunts Down The Murderer In ‘Death On The Nile’ Trailer

Bening went on, “There’s nothing to buy for him. He’s one of those men, you cannot find anything…. So, no, it’s usually something small; it’s a little note, it’s a flower, yeah.”

Bening, 63, and Beatty, 84, share four kids: Stephen, 30, Ben, 27, Isabel, 25, and Ella, 21.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Performs ‘Kellyoke’ Cover Of Céline Dion’s Hit ‘I Drove All Night’

Bening’s latest comments come after she told People of her first impression of her now-husband: “He was incredibly intelligent. I remember thinking Wow, this guy is so smart and so sharp and funny, but more — just articulate.

“He was very talkative. He was very passionate about the movie that he was about to make. He had a lot to say — and he was charming, for sure,” she gushed.