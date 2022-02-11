Drake is putting a hefty chunk of change on the Los Angeles Rams.

In a post on his Instagram account, the Canadian rapper shared screenshots of three big bets he’s placed on this weekend’s Super Bowl between the Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

All told, the bets total up to $1.6 million, with $600,000 on the Rams winning the game, and another $1 million on bets related to Odell Beckham Jr.’s performance.

If all goes well for Drake, he could see a return of up to $1,286,000 in payouts.

In the comments on the post, many were crossing their fingers for Drake, though some took his selections as a sign that the opposite outcome might come true.

“Yep you just confirmed it! I’m Cincinnati! 😂Burrow for the win. Call a reasonable number,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Damn… I hate to see you lose all that bread 🥴 But we got this 😤😤🐅🐅🧡🖤”