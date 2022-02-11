Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Hackford made the most of spending lockdown together in America.

Mirren, who tied the knot with Hackford back in 1997, chats with Graham Norton on the latest episode of his talk show.

She gushes, “For the first time in 30 odd years of marriage we sat at the table opposite each other and had dinner together every night for six months – it was fantastic, brilliant.”

Mirren appears on the chat show alongside her “The Duke” co-star Jim Broadbent.

The 76-year-old shares of her role as Dorothy Bunton: “I swore to myself that I would never play a character that is described as the ‘long suffering,’ but she is, and she is a great character.

“This turned out to be Roger Michell’s last film. He was a great film director and I think it is a wonderful to have this as his last because it is very funny, but at the same time it has great emotional depth.”

The film is set in 1961 and tells the story of Broadbent’s Kempton Bunton, who is a 60 year old taxi driver who steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London.

Adele is also a guest on Norton’s latest show, with her discussing babies, engagement and more.

The singer, who is dating sports agent Rich Paul, says after she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring at the Brits this week, “If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

This episode of “The Graham Norton Show” airs Saturday, Feb. 19 at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on BBC First in Canada.