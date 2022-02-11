Click to share this via email

The story of one of basketball’s most iconic teams is getting the limited series treatment.

On Friday, HBO Max debuted the official trailer for “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”, starring John C. Reilly as the man who built the Los Angeles Lakers an unbeatable team.

Photo: Warrick Page/HBO

“I don’t care who you are. If you’re a human being, with two eyes and a heart, this game, this industry, makes you feel good!” Reilly’s Jerry Buss says in the trailer.

The series follows Jerry Buss as he takes ownership of the Lakers and begins an effort to turn the team around with a combination of big star players and incredible marketing.

Photo: Warrick Page/HBO

Also featured are the players who made the team so winning through the ’80s, including Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson.

Photo: Warrick Page/HBO

Produced by Adam McKay, the series also stars Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gabby Hoffman, Sally Field, Jason Segel, Hadley Robinson, and many more.

“Winning Time” premieres March 6.