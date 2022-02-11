Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have revealed their son’s name. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and the 30-year-old rapper have decided to name their son Wolf.

Jenner revealed the name in an Instagram Story she posted on Friday. “Wolf Webster,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji. Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster.

Jenner revealed on Instagram that she’d given birth to her and Scott’s second child together on Feb. 2. The two are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi. Jenner’s birth announcement was a sweet black-and-white photo of Stormi holding the baby’s hand and her rep later confirmed to ET that Jenner gave birth to a baby boy.