Bob Marley’s story is shaping up for the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “One Night in Miami” star Kingsley Ben-Adir is set to play Marley in a biopic.

“King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green has been tapped to helm the film, which will tell the story of the Jamaican reggae icon.

Marley, who died in 1981 at age 36, is best known for classic songs like “Get Up, Stand Up,” “One Love,” “No Woman, No Cry,” “Could You Be Loved” and “Buffalo Soldier”.

The film is also being written by “King Richard” scribe Zach Baylin, with Marley’s widow Rita Marley and children Cedilla Marley and Ziggy Marley on board as producers.

Along with “One Night in Miami”, Ben-Adir has appeared in “The OA”, “High Fidelity”, “Peaky Blinders” and “The Comey Rule”, as well as the upcoming Marvel series “Secret Invasion”.