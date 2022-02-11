Halle Berry may be an Oscar-winning actress but she isn’t immune to mom guilt.

The “Moonfall” star spoke about playing the head of NASA.

“This role was really written for a man and probably a white man,” Berry told People.

Adding, “So to put a Black woman in that role was really important to me. That was one of the things that really inspired me about playing this character, because I know how important those kinds of role models and images were in film and television when I was little. They helped me dream.”

In “Moonfall”, Berry must pick between heading into space to try and save the earth or staying with her son. Berry related to having to make decisions between being a single mom to her kids Nahla, 13, and Maceo, 8, and working.

“I do find it’s sometimes hard to leave them and go away and do my job,” Berry said. “And there’s this thing called mom guilt. I’m not so sure men feel it as quite deeply as we feel it as women, but I fight against that because I want my children to grow and know that they can be parents and they can have careers that they love at the same time.”

“I’m a single mom and I’m a working mother — the breadwinner in my family — and so working is very much what I have to do, but it’s also what I love to do,” she said. “So when I have to go away to work, I make a point of letting my children know, ‘Yes, I’m going because I have to afford our life, but I also love what I’m doing.'”

But finding “balance” is key.

“I have to choose one or the other and I do that very regularly. It’s not always easy, but they’re necessary.”

“Moonfall” is in theatres now.