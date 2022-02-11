Click to share this via email

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her “The Morning Show” co-star’s 53rd birthday.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of the two friends on Feb. 11.

“When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile,” she captioned the post.

The photo featured the two stars in costume smiling for the Apple TV+ drama.

She continued, “Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love of life, her humor, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let’s all wish Jen Happy Birthday! 🎈🎂🎁”

The friendship between the two goes way back with Witherspoon playing Aniston’s sister as a guest star on “Friends”.

She even referenced their time together with a clip from the show.

Other stars joined in wishing the actress a happy birthday including her ex-husband Justin Theroux who shared a throwback photo of Aniston.

“Friends” co-star Courteney Cox posted a pic of a framed photo of the two she keeps on her table.

Instagram Story. Photo: @courteneycoxofficial/Instagram

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday @jenniferaniston! I found this picture in our apartment on set. It was the first time we became friends. I loved you then and even more now. ❤️❤️”