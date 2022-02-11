The cast and creator of “This Is Us” appeared Friday at a virtual panel for the winter edition of the Television Critics Association press tour to discuss the final season of the hit drama.

In addition to announcing the date of the series finale, series creator Dan Fogelman also revealed he’s open to continuing the saga in a “This Is Us” movie.

“I say no to nothing,” Fogelman said, as reported by Variety. “If we can figure out a movie and can get together with [the cast] again in a few years, I’d love to. I don’t know what it would be because we close out our story in the series finale.”

Of course, Fogelman also pointed out that if there were a “This Is Us” movie, assembling the cast will likely take some doing.

“I suspect that these six actors on your screen right now, as well as those two who are missing [Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan], are going to be flooding your TV screens and movie screens in years to come,” he said. “I suspect that, when I want to do something again for ‘This Is Us’ with these guys, they’re going to be very busy.”

As for what that potential movie might look like, he suggested a concept surrounding “what would have happened if Jack survived the fire,” but then jokingly claimed that “the president of NBC is literally texting me right now: ‘Yes to the movie.’”

The series finale of “This Is Us” will air May 24.