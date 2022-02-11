Anticipation is building for the premiere of “Bel-Air”, the darkly dramatic reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

In advance of the series debut, Peacock unveiled a commercial in which OG “Fresh Prince” star Will Smith (who is also an exec producer on “Bel-Air”) is putting a fresh new spin on the sitcom’s iconic theme song, originally recorded by Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

In the new ad spot, set to air during Sunday’s Super Bowl, Smith is virtually assisted on the track by various people throughout the world, who each place their own musical abilities in service to the tune.

We're days away from the #BelAirPeacock premiere. You know what to do. 🎶 INNNN West Philadelphia born & raised….. pic.twitter.com/j1iOlciM29 — Peacock (@peacockTV) February 9, 2022

In addition to some awesome beatboxing, the new variation on the theme features contributions including such unexpected instruments as accordion, tuba and sitar, along with choreographed dance routines and even a mariachi band.

“Bel-Air” premieres Monday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Showcase.