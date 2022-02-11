Chris Pine is sporting a shaggy new look.

The 41-year-old actor switched up his usual clean-shaven style for long hair and a full beard. Pine was nearly unrecognizable as he was photographed in Los Feliz, California, this week in laid-back attire that consisted of a white tank with black shorts over leggings and flip flops.

The “Wonder Woman” star’s overgrown hair could possibly be an off-the-clock look. However, this week, it was announced that Pine would star in and be making his directorial debut with the mystery-comedy “Poolman”.

Described as “‘Big Lebowski’ meets LA film noir with a healthy splash of ‘La La Land’,” Deadline reported that Pine would portray Darren Barrenman, “a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles.” Annette Bening and Danny DeVito co-star.

Chris Pine. Photo: Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID

Pine was last seen reprising his role as Steve Trevor in “Wonder Woman 1984”. While his character sacrificed himself in an explosion to save the day, Steve returned, but in the body of another man (played by Kristoffer Polaha).

“It all came very organically,” director Patty Jenkins previously told ET. “I was trying to figure out what it was I wanted to talk about and what I wanted to use Wonder Woman to talk about, and then the stories started to come.”

“Steve became an automatic part of it. Thank god. I love Steve Trevor and I always wanted him to come back, but I would have never done it if it didn’t make sense,” she added.

According to Pine, bringing him back was Jenkins’ plan all along, telling ET, “Patty talked about it when we were making the first one. I was super excited. I love the project. I love the character. I love the people I get to work with.”

