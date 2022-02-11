Ryan Reynolds is keeping his mock feud with Hugh Jackman alive and well.

In the latest round of pranks, the actor took it up a notch with a gift for his frenemy ahead of the premiere of The Music Man on Broadway.

Jackman shared his candid reaction in a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “I have the most amazing friends. Gorgeous flowers, champagne and heartfelt well wishes. I am blessed. And then … there’s him.”

It turns out Reynolds sent the actor two large framed photos of himself: one of Reynolds mid-air in a musical theatre fashion, and a sketch of himself staring intensely with his arms crossed.

The photos came with a note from the actor: “Hugh, good luck with your little show. I’ll be watching.”

In the video of his reaction, Jackman can be heard laughing in surprise, saying, “Oh my God.”

The gift was done all in good fun, however, as Reynolds lavished praise for the show in his Instagram stories.

The “Deadpool” actor wrote: “I don’t generally like to speak about @thehughjackman. Particularly in a positive light. But his performance in @musicmanbway is one of the most electric things I’ve ever seen him do.”

Reynolds went on to praise all the members of the cast and called the show “spectacular”.

The Music Man opened on Feb. 10 at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway and will run through November.