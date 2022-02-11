Tom Bradywalks his daughter Vivian his son Jack, wife Gisele Bundchen and son Benjamin (obsccured) after the Buccaneers deafeated the Kansas City Chiefs

Tom Brady is working on his parenting skill now that he has retired from the NFL.

After announcing his retirement, a fan took to Twitter to share a shirt that features Brady’s Super Bowl rings with the words “The Tom Brady Of Parenting”.

“How do I tell my kid I’m no longer the Tom Brady of Parenting now that @TomBrady is the Tom Brady of Parenting?” they wrote.

Brady, who is dad to Vivian Lake, 9, Benjamin Rein,12, with wife Gisele Bündchen and John “Jack” Edward, 14, with ex-Bridget Moynahan, admitted that his parenting skills aren’t on par with his football abilities.

“Nope you’re safe,” Brady joked. “I’m parenting at a JV freshman backup quarterback level. Working on it though.”

After retiring from a 22 season career, Brady thanked his super model wife for her support.

“And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children, Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career,” Brady said.

“Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”