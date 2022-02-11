Dana Carvey is opening up about his alleged feud with Mike Myers.

Carvey and David Spade dropped by SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” where Carvey said he and his “Wayne’s World” co-star have worked things out.

“We’ve come full circle since I talked to you last. We’ve become very, very close friends,” Carvey said.

Things started to improve for the two when they reprised their roles as Wayne and Garth in last year’s Super Bowl ad.

“We had so much shared history together riding the rocket of ‘Wayne’s World,’” he continued. “It’s very nice to have a long friendship with someone.”

Carvey credits part of those amends to being more mature.

“The only good thing about being old is you just sort of get a little more wisdom, you get a little more perspective, and you practice forgiveness for others and for yourself,” he added.

Carvey and Myers originally grew apart after “Wayne’s World” and Carvey felt his role was more of a sidekick. It later grew when Myers’ Dr. Evil was allegedly based on Carvey’s impression of Lorne Michael.

Myers is once again returning to Super Bowl Sunday, this time reuniting with the “Austin Powers” cast.