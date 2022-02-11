For “The Price Is Right” contestant Catherine Graham of Marshfield, Massachusetts, the price was right but the prize was not.

Graham appeared on the episode that aired on Feb. 1, winning a variety of prizes before playing the “Side By Side” game.

During that game, she discovered what she’d be playing for: a five-night stay in the Hotel Concord in New Hampshire. When she guessed correctly and won the prize, her face registered disappointment over winning a vacation to a state adjacent to the one in which she lived.

“My face says it all. I said ‘Oh, you’re kidding.’ [Host] Drew [Carey] goes, ‘Oh, that’s great. Congratulations, New Hampshire is beautiful!’ I go, ‘Drew, I live in Boston!'” Graham told Boston CBS affiliate WBZ. “I’ve been [to New Hampshire] a million times.”

According to Graham, Carey “just laughed” at the hilarity of the situation. “He was such a nice guy,” she said.

While Graham is grateful to have won, she admitted she would have preferred a different prize.