“Men in Kilts” is returning for a second season, with stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish exploring a whole new continent.

The Scottish “Outlander” co-stars took a road trip through their native land in the first season, and the second will find them heading to New Zealand.

“We made it!! The ‘Men in Kilts’ are down under!” Heughan wrote on Twitter, accompanying two photos of himself and McTavish high atop a mountain.

“So lucky to be exploring this incredible island with its unique heritage. I can’t wait to share this epic journey with you. Let the adventures begin!” he added.

Speaking with TV Insider while promoting the first season, McTavish shared some of the locales they were discussing for the second season.

“There’s plenty more to do in Scotland,” McTavish said. “We’ve barely scratched the surface to be honest. But yeah, other parts of the world. Sam was mentioning India, which I knew had a Scottish connection, but I didn’t realize quite as much. America, obviously. Canada. New Zealand.”

No word yet on when the second season of “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” will debut.