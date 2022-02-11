Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Zendaya or Kylie Jenner?

Madame Tussauds London just unveiled their wax figure of Zendaya but Twitter was quick to point out it looked a bit like Jenner.

“Our talented artists created our new Zendaya figure using measurements and references taken during her 2015 sitting,” reps for the museum said in a statement after the comparisons.

READ MORE: Zendaya Gives Off Mermaid Vibes In Super Bowl Ad

“We understand that when fans are incredibly passionate they might feel differently, until they have had the chance to see it up close.”

.@Zendaya to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds London – see other stars that have got the wax treatment pic.twitter.com/ps6EosPfnE — ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 9, 2022

The “Euphoria” star has yet to weigh in but has gone to visit her other wax figures in San Francisco back in 2015.

READ MORE: Zendaya Shares Heartfelt Post About Rue’s Journey In Season 2 Of ‘Euphoria’, Responds To Criticism

Zendaya stands with two wax figures of herself during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco, Calif. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. Photo: Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

It comes as little surprise but social media had no shortage of commentary on the subject, including bringing up other wax figures that missed the mark.

This is not Zendaya. This is Zendaya & Kylie Jenner mixed together. Kyldaya. https://t.co/bQc4UwPDE2 — Treska Cosper (@treskacosper) February 10, 2022

They turned Zendaya into Kylie Jenner at Madame Tussauds London unveil of her wax figure. https://t.co/q8SciJFJd2 — 💯 ЦПΛVΛIᄂΛBᄂΣ ♞ (@DanielNewman) February 10, 2022

They made her look like Kylie … Zendaya is actually more appealing than Kylie … what is this smirking 😏 — BELLA MIA (@bellamiabeyou) February 10, 2022

Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant — Nabielah (@nabielah_smada) February 10, 2022

zendaya to her wax figure after

she looks it up and down as she

circles it, and they stare directly

into each other’s eyes for awhile: pic.twitter.com/v9UgG7JZsr — 🌬 CARIANNA ❄️ (@cari_mclellan) February 10, 2022

I’m convinced that Madame Tussaud’s got a vendetta against Zendaya bc what are these??😭 pic.twitter.com/65bxlinTM4 — Dani✨Planet Daya🪐🌍 (@afrodayassiren) February 8, 2022

The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager. pic.twitter.com/yFIsqIEQDS — A Girl Has No Name (@Idpreferyoudead) February 10, 2022

Why are people so pressed about the Zendaya wax figure, she’s one of the most beautiful people ever they’re not gonna be able to emulate that in a wax figure hahahah they did their best like — Jen 🥂 (@RealJennyLarkin) February 10, 2022

People are talking about how Zendaya's wax figure looks nothing like her, but all I'm seeing is Kirby pic.twitter.com/IXZvtMZYkW — Borlax_ (@Borlax_) February 12, 2022