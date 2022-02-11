Zendaya or Kylie Jenner?

Madame Tussauds London just unveiled their wax figure of Zendaya but Twitter was quick to point out it looked a bit like Jenner.

“Our talented artists created our new Zendaya figure using measurements and references taken during her 2015 sitting,” reps for the museum said in a statement after the comparisons.

“We understand that when fans are incredibly passionate they might feel differently, until they have had the chance to see it up close.”

The “Euphoria” star has yet to weigh in but has gone to visit her other wax figures in San Francisco back in 2015.

Zendaya stands with two wax figures of herself during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco, Calif. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. Photo: Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
It comes as little surprise but social media had no shortage of commentary on the subject, including bringing up other wax figures that missed the mark.