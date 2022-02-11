Denise Richards is weighing in on her choice to leave “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” and her alleged hookup with Brandi Glanville.

While chatting on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live”, the host grilled her on Glanville’s claims the two spent night the night together. Richards denied the fact and is still sticking to her side of the story.

“That’s not true. I never had a fling with her,” Richards told Lewis. “I was so caught off guard and a week later I was in Rome where I was told that news and I was obviously very surprised by it.”

Richards was unsure if Glanville set up the story or production but did wonder how “they magically had a mic for her” when she told Kyle Richard and Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave.

According to Richards, she only met Glanville once before filming together when Glanville interviewed her for her podcast. Glanville reportedly said she “had a crush” on Richards’ friend Patrick Muldoon and wanted to meet him.

“He’s one of my best friends, so I was able to make that happen,” Richards said per TooFab. Adding that her two daughters and their friend were all with them.

“I don’t wanna get into … I don’t want to give her this platform, that’s why,” she said. “When all that went down, I didn’t want to give … it was so unbelievable to me. She wants it to be a thing, that’s why I didn’t want to …”

“I don’t wanna really get into the whole thing with her. She wasn’t even filming with us. It was the weirdest thing and the weirdest storyline,” Richards continued. “But looking back at some of the things that were brought up prior to that, I don’t know if it was set up along the way.”

Richards said that if it was true, she would have no problem admitting it.

“If I f**ked her I would have said, ‘Yeah, I f**ked her, so what. Who gives a s**t.'” Richards added, “Actually, it would have made an easier trip for me in Rome. I would say it, so what! But then there’s nothing to fight about.”

Needless to say, Glanville heard the show and once again took to Twitter.

“Denise Richards is on Jeff Louis‘s radio show lying her ass off right now we had sex one time it was not a turn on for me I couldn’t get into it and it 1,000,000% happened and I will take a lie detector test and I’m not the only housewife she tried to have sex with,” Glanville tweeted.

After facing backlash, Glanville added, “All of these angry tweets I have put this woman behind me a while ago but today out of the blue she calls me a liar on a national radio show this morning and I’m not allowed to defend myself! Twitter is so f**king twisted.”

Richards also spoke to Lewis about her “Bravo, Bravo, f**king Bravo” moment and why she did it.

“When I sat down to that dinner, I was dealing with some stuff with my children and they started to go at me. This was before I heard what Teddi said about Brandi. Prior to that, they were already starting in,” she said. “I was like, ‘I can’t do another f**king dinner dealing with this s**t.’ I blurted out what I was dealing with and said, ‘Bravo, Bravo, f**king Bravo,’ because I was told to do that from Kyle and Rinna — whether they want to admit it or not, I don’t care — that if you say something about your kids, to do that and Bravo won’t air it.”

“I said something I shouldn’t have about my family,” Richards added. “It was a very difficult season, from Day 1, because I felt like I couldn’t even be myself, I had surgery during the Season, I didn’t feel good, I was in pain a lot but I did show up.”