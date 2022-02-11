Click to share this via email

KJ Apa has gone into full dad mode.

The “Riverdale” star shared a video of him reading Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat to his son, Sasha Vai Kenti Apa.

Apa and model Clara Berry welcomed their son in Sept. 2021.

“Dr. Seuss wins every time,” Apa captioned the voice which sees him fully getting into character for the reading.

“Love you guys,” co-star Rob Raco wrote.

Singer Adrienne Camp added, “the best,” while Kelly Ripa responded with heart emojis.

Berry announced the birth of Sasha with a sweet picture of the newborn holding her finger.

“He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love. ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote.

Romance rumours between the two first sparked in February 2020, after Apa posted a photo of himself sitting outside while being cuddled and kissed by Berry. At the time, he didn’t tag her, with fans later discovering who it was.