Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are cooking something up this Valentine’s Day.

The two joined Vogue to make heart-shaped pizzas, a virgin espresso martini and chocolate lava cake for the most romantic day of the year.

The budding chef had the help of his fiancée to prep the meal.

“She cannot cook to save her life,” the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham revealed.

“I feel like Martha Stewart and this is my dream,” Peltz joked as Beckham did most of the work.

While making the pizza, Beckham pleaded, “Let’s not cut it cause then that’s like cutting the heart and that’s sad.”

Beckham also shared how “romantic” Peltz is including planting a “cute” herb garden for him.

Peltz recalled the most romantic thing Beckham did was when he proposed.

“He said he was planning a little date night for us,” she said. “Then we took a golf cart ride to this little area where you could see the entire lake. And he covered the entire gazebo with flowers.”

She added that Beckham was “shaking” and “couldn’t open the wine.”

“He then went behind the bush and went on one knee. I couldn’t even see the ring, I started crying so much.”

“She didn’t even give me an answer for 5 minutes,” Beckham said.

The couple is in full wedding prep as they figure out their signature drink between an espresso martini, lychee martini or elderflower drink.

The Friday night before the wedding the boys including the Beckham family and Peltz’s dad and brothers will have a “boys slumber party” while Peltz will stay with the girls.

Beckham shared his “biggest fear” is that Peltz “doesn’t walk down the aisle and I’m like standing there.”

Beckham was a photographer but recently has been making the switch as he gets his celebrity chef status up.