Matthew Perry will be opening up his life in a new memoir.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Perry shared the cover of the upcoming book in a Twitter post, revealing the title, Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, and the November 2022 release date.

“So much has been written about me in the past,” wrote Perry.

“I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low,” he added.

“But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t,” he adding, quipping, “And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book.”

Back in October 2021, Flatiron Books announced a deal had been struck with Perry for his memoir.

“We need humour, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something — and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing,” said the book’s publisher, Megan Lynch. “Matthew’s book has unrivalled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division.”

Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing is scheduled to be released on Nov. 1, 2022.