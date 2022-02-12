Mary J. Blige will be hitting the stage on Sunday, Feb. 13 alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl’s first-ever rap-themed halftime show.

Traditionally, acts are not paid for performing at the Super Bowl — and Blige says that’s totally cool with her.

“Listen, you’re gonna be paid for the rest of your life off of this,” said Blige during an interview with “The Cruz Show”.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige And Kendrick Lamar Assemble For Super Bowl Halftime Show In Epic New Ad

“People are gonna be knocking at your doors,” she said of the exposure of performing for a television audience that could top 100 million.

“They don’t have to pay me,” she added, “but if they was paying it would be a lot of money.”

F. Gary Gray, who’l be directing the halftime show, shared his excitement at working with rap royalty.

“Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like ‘Friday’, ‘Set It Off’, ‘Straight Outta Compton’, to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” said Gray when the lineup was first announced.

READ MORE: ASL Performers To Sign During Snoop Dogg-Led Super Bowl Halftime Show

“As a superfan, I consider it an honour and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history,” he added. “It’s been a blast!”