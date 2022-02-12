Click to share this via email

Van Jones has revealed he’s a new dad, and the circumstances are a bit out of the ordinary.

The CNN commentator told TMZ that he and his friend, Noemi Zamacona, decided to “join forces” to have a child together.

“After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid,” Jones explained in a statement.

“I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So, we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents. It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider,” Jones continued.

“This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as co-parenting partners. This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed,” he added.

“As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy,” Jones concluded. “Thank you for all the love and support.”

A source told TMZ that Jones and Zamacona have “a very modern arrangement. They’re not a couple, but they are a team that wants to raise a kid together.”

The new arrival is Jones’ third child; he shares two older children with ex-wife Jana Carter.